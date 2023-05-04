Phillies manager Rob Thomson confirmed Wednesday that Strahm will move into the bullpen when Ranger Suarez (elbow) is likely activated from the 15-day injured list next week, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Even though Strahm (3.38 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 37:8 K:BB in 26.2 innings) has handily outperformed rotation mates Bailey Falter and Taijuan Walker this season, the Phillies aren't keen on having the southpaw serve as a full-time starter after he hadn't pitched more than 50 innings in any of the last three years while working almost exclusively as a reliever. Strahm could still be an option for spot starts down the road, but swapping him out of the rotation for Suarez will at least allow the Phillies to better manage the former's workload. With Jose Alvarado excelling as the Phillies' preferred option at closer for the time being, Strahm doesn't look as though he'll be in the mix for saves upon moving to the bullpen, so his fantasy value looks primed to take a major hit now that he's no longer starting. After having made his most recent start Tuesday, Strahm should be available out of the bullpen as soon as Sunday's game against the Red Sox.