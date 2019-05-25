Neshek was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right shoulder strain, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

The injury had previously been labeled shoulder soreness, but a strain is more serious. There is not timetable for his return, but it would not be surprising if he missed most or all of June. J.D. Hammer was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

