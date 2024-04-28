Suarez (5-0) earned the victory over San Diego on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out eight batters over eight innings.

Suarez's scoreless inning streak came to an end at 32.2 frames when Eguy Rosario touched him up for a solo homer in the eighth inning, but that did little to take away from another dominant effort. The left-hander posted his fifth straight quality start, and he's struck out exactly eight batters in three of those outings. Suarez has been among the league's best pitchers in the early part of the season -- he's tied for the MLB lead with five wins, leads all qualified pitchers with a minuscule 0.63 WHIP and ranks fourth with a 1.32 ERA.