Suarez (elbow) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Rockies at Coors Field, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Suarez will make his 2023 debut with the Phillies over the weekend after missing the first six weeks of the campaign due to a left elbow strain. Because his first outing will come on the road at one of baseball's least forgiving environments, fantasy managers may want to wait before activating Suarez. The 27-year-old recently wrapped up a productive three-outing rehab assignment this past Sunday, when he struck out three while allowing one run over five innings for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.