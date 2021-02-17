Dominguez (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Dominguez may not pitch in the majors during the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, so his placement on the injured list is simply procedural. The move will clear up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Brad Miller.
