Arano (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Saturday's game.

Arano will be available out of the bullpen for Saturday's contest in St. Louis after appearing in a pair of rehab contests over the past week. The 23-year-old has been on the shelf since late April due to a mild right rotator cuff strain but he shouldn't face any limitations moving forward as he experienced no problems during his recovery. Over 10 appearances this season with the Phillies, Arano has logged a 0.75 ERA and 0.67 WHIP with a 13:3 K:BB across 12 innings of relief.