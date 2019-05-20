Arano (elbow) will receive a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Arano has been sidelined since April 20 with an elbow issue. The right-hander apparently felt renewed discomfort during a recent bullpen session, prompting the Phillies to send him for further evaluation. It remains to be seen how this setback will affect Arano's return date, but an updated timeline for his return will hopefully come into focus following his visit with Dr. ElAttrache.

