Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Outdueled, takes sixth loss

Velasquez (4-6) allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out nine over 6.1 innings in a loss to the Giants on Saturday.

It was another strong effort from Velasquez, but he was outdueled by Andrew Suarez on the other side and was stuck with the loss. Velasquez hasn't allowed more than three runs in a start since April 29, and he currently ranks sixth in the National League in strikeouts with 79 (16th in MLB). The ratios are still just decent, but Velasquez seems to have turned a corner and looks like a viable option in all formats. He gets the Brewers at home his next time out.