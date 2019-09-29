Phillies' Zach Eflin: Strong in final outing
Eflin (10-13) earned the win Saturday against the Marlins after allowing three runs on six hits over 7.2 innings. He struck out six and walked two.
Eflin was through 7.2 frames with only one run allowed, but a single and a home run during the eighth inning ended his outing. The 25-year-old had an up-and-down season with a 4.13 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 129:48 K:BB through 163.1 innings, but he'll finish with a quality performance.
