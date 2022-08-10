Wheeler (11-5) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over six innings against Miami. He struck out eight.

Wheeler was dominant again on the mound Tuesday, recording his fourth straight quality start and seventh in his last eight games. Additionally, Wheeler is now in the top 15 among starting pitchers in both wins and strikeouts as he continues to make his case as a true fantasy ace. The righty is slated for a tougher matchup against the Mets this weekend.