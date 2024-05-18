Wheeler (5-3) earned the win Friday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over 7.1 innings. He struck out six.

It was an encouraging return to form for Wheeler, after he was tagged for six runs in four innings in his last start against Miami. Before that outing, Wheeler had allowed just one earned run over four starts (25.1 innings). He's now won five of his last six starts while lowering his ERA to 2.52 with a 0.97 WHIP and 71:19 K:BB over 60.2 innings this season. Wheeler is currently in line for a home matchup with the Rangers in his next outing.