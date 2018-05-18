Meadows was officially promoted to the majors Friday.

Meadows had been on the doorstep of the big leagues for quite a while, having first reached Triple-A Indianapolis back in 2016. He's lost some of his prospect shine since that point, however, hitting just .252/.313/.392 in 141 games at the highest level of the minors. In a corresponding move, Starling Marte was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain, so Meadows will have a chance to play right away.