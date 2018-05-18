Pirates' Austin Meadows: Officially promoted
Meadows was officially promoted to the majors Friday.
Meadows had been on the doorstep of the big leagues for quite a while, having first reached Triple-A Indianapolis back in 2016. He's lost some of his prospect shine since that point, however, hitting just .252/.313/.392 in 141 games at the highest level of the minors. In a corresponding move, Starling Marte was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain, so Meadows will have a chance to play right away.
More News
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Joining big-league club Friday•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Paying healthy dividends•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Healthy and hitting in camp•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Not yet ready for prime time•
-
Pirates' Austin Meadows: Protected from Rule 5 draft•
-
Prospects: Juan Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Rodon is getting closer
Heath Cummings looks at Austin Meadows' chances in the major leagues and whether it's finally...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...