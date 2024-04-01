Falter did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks over four innings against the Marlins. He struck out two.

Falter allowed five runs in the first inning, capped by a grand slam to Jazz Chisholm, but settled down thereafter in allowing just one more run through four innings and giving the Pirates to opportunity for the comeback win. Falter earned the starting role out of spring training, but with the likes of Luis Ortiz, Roansy Contreras nipping at his heels on the big league roster, along with Quinn Priester and Paul Skenes at Triple-A, Falter will need far better outings than what he produced on Sunday to remain in the rotation. His next start won't get any easier as he's tentatively slated for a home matchup against the Orioles next weekend.