Pirates' Chris Archer: Feels good after simulated game
Archer (thumb) felt good following a 60-pitch simulated game Friday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Archer landed on the injured list with right thumb inflammation back in late April. He's expected to return to the mound Wednesday in Arizona.
