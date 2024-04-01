Bednar (1-0) earned the victory over Miami Sunday, allowing one run on one hit in his lone inning of work. He struck out two.

Bednar came into the game with a one-run lead looking to earn his first save of the season but allowed a game-tying pinch-hit home run to Nick Gordon. The Pirates then scored twice in the 10th to secure the victory for Bednar. The Pirates' closer did not pitch in the first two games of the series after coming out of spring training with a lat injury, but worked back-to-back days on Saturday and Sunday which is a great sign for his status moving forward.