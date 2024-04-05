Bednar earned a save against the Nationals on Thursday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning.

Bednar got a slightly late start to the season due to a lat injury, and he faltered in his first save opportunity Sunday, though he ended with the win in that outing. The right-hander had no problem with Washington in earning a save Thursday, throwing 14 of 19 pitches for strikes and finishing the contest by fanning Lane Thomas and Joey Meneses. Bednar emerged as one of the league's elite closers last year with 39 saves (tied for second in MLB), and though he's just 1-for-2 in save opportunities to begin this campaign, he's looked good overall, allowing just one run on one hit while posting a 5:0 K:BB over three innings.