Bednar allowed two earned runs on two hits while striking out two in the ninth inning of Monday's win over the Rangers.

Bednar entered the game to begin the ninth inning with a 6-2 lead. He allowed a leadoff single and a subsequent two-run homer, though he managed to hold the lead for the Pirates. Bednar hasn't had a save opportunity since April 29 due to the team's struggles, though he is still the locked-in closer and has a 1.50 ERA with a 0.93 WHIP and 24:1 K:BB across 18 frames this season.