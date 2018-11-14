The Indians traded Gonzalez, Tahnaj Thomas and Dante Mendoza to Pittsburgh on Wednesday for Jordan Luplow and Max Moroff.

Pittsburgh general manager Neal Huntington released a statement regarding Gonzalez as a "quality option to play shortstop or in the middle of our infield this year and into the future," in the minutes following Wednesday's five-player deal. Gonzalez typically served as a second or third baseman for Cleveland over the past couple years -- especially since the team had little need for him at shortstop due to Francisco Lindor's presence -- though he rarely received everyday playing time barring a disabled list stint from one of the Indians' regulars. Across 81 games this past year, he hit .265/.301/.375 with one home run, 16 RBI and three stolen bases in 136 at-bats.