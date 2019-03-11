Pirates' Francisco Liriano: Unable to find strike zone
Liriano walked all four batters he faced against the Yankees on Sunday.
The left-hander struggled with a 4.9 BB/9 in 133.2 innings for Detroit last season. The Pirates will likely give Liriano a longer leash than other teams, given his past success with the organization, but he'll need to throw strikes in his next couple outings.
