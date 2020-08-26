Taillon (elbow) will throw live batting practice Wednesday at the alternate site in Altoona, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Former Pirates beat writer Travis Sawchik, now of FiveThirtyEight, retweeted a video that Taillon posted, noting that he has shortened his arm action, similar to what Lucas Giolito and many Cleveland pitchers have done in recent years. This may provide optimism that Taillon can be the rare pitcher who successfully recovers from two Tommy John surgeries. He is not expected back until the 2021 season.