Musgrove (shoulder) is throwing off a slope and playing catch from 80 feet, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Musgrove battled shoulder discomfort throughout camp and was shut down from throwing soon after the start of the season. He's still a while away from returning, but he's at least been able to resume his throwing program. It's unclear exactly when he's expected back, but he'll need at least a few long bullpen sessions and some rehab appearances before he's ready to go.