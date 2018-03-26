Musgrove is on course to open the regular season in Pittsburgh's rotation after limiting Toronto to one run in five innings Sunday, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Musgrove, who made only three spring starts because of right shoulder discomfort, faces one final test -- he's expected to pitch six innings Saturday against minor leaguers. Provided he suffers no setbacks with his shoulder in that outing, he could debut April 8 at home against Cincinnati. "Considering the circumstances, how it's gone for me and how it was scheduled out, yeah, this is where I want to be," Musgrove noted. "For the most part, I think I'm in a good spot right now."