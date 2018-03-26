Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Shooting for Opening Day roster spot
Musgrove is on course to open the regular season in Pittsburgh's rotation after limiting Toronto to one run in five innings Sunday, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Musgrove, who made only three spring starts because of right shoulder discomfort, faces one final test -- he's expected to pitch six innings Saturday against minor leaguers. Provided he suffers no setbacks with his shoulder in that outing, he could debut April 8 at home against Cincinnati. "Considering the circumstances, how it's gone for me and how it was scheduled out, yeah, this is where I want to be," Musgrove noted. "For the most part, I think I'm in a good spot right now."
More News
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Lackluster start Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Cleared for Tuesday start•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Still dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Tosses 54 pitches in return to action•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Set for spring game Thursday•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Throws against minor leaguers Friday•
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...