Lyles limited Baltimore to two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk in four innings Thursday. He struck out three batters.

Thursday's outing was Lyles' longest of the spring as he battles for the team's fifth starter's spot. The right-hander remains the favorite to start the season in the rotation, even though he's made only 18 starts out of 113 appearances since 2016.

