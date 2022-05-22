Quintana (1-2) took the loss against St. Louis on Saturday, allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out four across 3.2 innings.

Quintana had been on quite a roll entering Saturday, tossing two straight quality starts during which he held opponents without a run over 13 innings. However, the veteran left-hander was unable to keep that momentum going against the Cardinals, as he gave up a season-high seven hits and five runs (though only two of the runs were earned). Most of the damage against Quintana came in the second inning, when St. Louis struck for four runs with the help of a fielding error. Despite the rough outing, Quintana still owns an excellent 2.43 ERA on the campaign, and he'll look to get back in the win column when he faces San Diego on the road next weekend.