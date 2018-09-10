Pirates' Josh Bell: Benching leads to success
Bell has hit home runs in back-to-back games following a two-game benching, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
An 18 at-bat hitless stretch led Bell to work on finding a consistent approach at the plate. "I just tried to keep my hands inside the ball," Bell explained. "That's my initial move. That's the most important thing. At times, I've gotten too big and too long with my stride." His two-homer showing follows a 263 plate-appearance stretch during which he hit only four home runs in 71 games. With just 10 dingers overall, Bell will look to make up for lost opportunities over the final three weeks.
