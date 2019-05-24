Pirates' Josh Bell: Goes deep for second straight game
Bell went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, walk, three runs and two RBI in Thursday's 14-6 win over the Rockies.
Bell already provided the highlight of the series a night earlier when he splashed down in the Allegheny River for his 15th home run of the season, but he turned in quite the encore performance Thursday. After reaching base four times and adding two more extra-base knocks to his ledger, Bell raised his OPS to 1.126, trailing only the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (1.243) and the Brewers' Christian Yelich (1.172).
