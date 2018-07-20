Pirates' Josh Bell: Second half rebound?
Bell went 7-for-15 and reached base 12 times in 20 at-bats in the five-game series against Milwaukee leading up to the All-Star break.
Although the first baseman hit 26 homers in 2017, that power has evaporated this year. He's belted only five home runs in 326 at-bats in 2018. Bell never hit more than 14 homers in parts of five minor-league seasons, but with a 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame, it was thought that the 25-year-old might produce numbers similar to 2017. He's slashed .317/.417/.455 in 120 plate appearances since moving out of the cleanup spot, giving hope he can continue raising a disappointing .738 OPS.
