Hayes (illness) was healthy enough to practice at PNC Park on Monday while his teammates traveled to Cleveland for an exhibition game against the Indians, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
He may report to the Pirates' alternate training site in Altoona after missing summer camp time due to COVID-19. Colin Moran has had a strong camp at third base, alleviating the need to bring Hayes along quickly. Look for the prospect to make his debut sometime in August.
More News
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Cleared to return•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Absence unexplained•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Absent from camp•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Unlikely to serve as early starter•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Added to player pool•