Hayes went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over the Marlins.

The third baseman had an uncharacteristically rough night in the field, committing two errors, but Hayes made up for it with his bat. He's 4-for-7 to begin the season with two doubles and three walks, and if the improved launch angle he flashed in the second half of 2023 proves to be a permanent adjustment, Hayes has the athletic talent to deliver a 20-20 campaign or better.