Hayes has hit two home runs and a double across his first 14 Grapefruit League at-bats.

Hayes is locked into every day playing at third base thanks to his tremendous defense, but his fantasy value will turn on his ability to hit for power and swipe bases. He took a step forward in the former category in 2023, improving his average launch angle to 13.2 degrees, which resulted in a career-best .182 ISO. He's seemingly carried that approach over into his early at-bats this spring and could be in for a solid regular season while occupying a key position in the Pittsburgh lineup.