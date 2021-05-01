Hayes (wrist) has been able to throw and run but has still yet to swing a bat, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Previous reports indicated that Hayes should start swinging this week. If that's to happen, it'll have to happen Sunday. Once he's able to swing without issues, however, he could be activated fairly quickly, as the Pirates expect him to travel with the team on their upcoming road trip to San Diego and Chicago, which begins Monday.