The Pirates activated Crick (triceps) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pittsburgh optioned infielder Kevin Kramer to Triple-A Indianapolis to clear room for Crick on the active roster after the reliever received the green light to return following a successful bullpen session over the weekend. Crick had been penciled in for a key setup role with Pittsburgh prior to getting hurt and could reclaim a prominent gig immediately with both Keone Kela and Richard Rodriguez enduring bumpy starts to the campaign.

