Perez didn't factor into the decision against the Marlins on Friday, allowing one run on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings while striking out two.

The veteran lefty was stingy when it came to runs, but Perez needed 86 pitches (50 strikes) to record 13 outs and couldn't last long enough to qualify for the win in an eventual 7-2 victory. He's expected to give the Pirates some reliable innings this season, but after working as a swingman for the Rangers last season and making 15 of his 35 appearances in relief, Perez could be a bullpen candidate once prospects like Paul Skenes and Bubba Chandler are deemed ready for the majors.