Perez (1-0) earned the win over Washington on Thursday, pitching 6.2 innings and allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Perez was efficient in the outing, needing a modest 85 pitches to get through 6.2 frames. He induced just eight swinging strikes but was still able to notch six punchouts, and he picked up both his first win and his first quality start as a Pirate. Perez was ineffective last year with the Rangers, recording a 4.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 5.9 K/9 over 141.2 innings. He's started off 2024 on a better foot, however, allowing just three runs through 11 frames despite an uninspiring 8:5 K:BB.