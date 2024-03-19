Perez has allowed one earned run across 12 innings with a 13:4 K:BB in Grapefruit League action.

There are a couple of vacancies in the back of the Pirates' rotation, but Perez will be locked in as a starter to begin the regular season. He built up to five innings in an outing against the Philies on Monday, racking up eight strikeouts against two walks without allowing a run. Despite the strong form, there should be some skepticism about Perez's performance, as he's posted an ERA above 4.40 in six of his last seven campaigns.