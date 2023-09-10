Andujar went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 8-4 win over Atlanta.

Andujar has gone 7-for-19 (.368) over six games since he was called up Sept. 1. He's now batting .240 over 52 plate appearances this season while tallying three home runs, 11 RBI, five runs scored and three doubles. He may not have an everyday role, but he should frequently be in the lineup versus left-handers.