Pirates' Nick Kingham: No room in rotation
With Joe Musgrove (shoulder) set to come off the disabled list and start Friday for Pittsburgh, Kingham currently has no clear pathway to joining the Pirates' rotation.
It's possible that the oft-injured Musgrove could suffer yet another setback or the team could demote an inconsistent starter like Chad Kuhl, but in the meantime Kingham will bide his time pitching for Triple-A Indianapolis. The 26-year-old burst on the major-league scene with seven innings of one-hit ball in his April debut (though he hasn't seen elite results since). Kingham has made his last four starts in the majors, Double-A, Triple-A and the majors. At some point he'll be back with the Bucs, but the question remains when.
