Kingham was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Kingham will be shipped back to the minors to open up a rotation spot for Ivan Nova's (finger) activation from the disabled list Sunday. Kingham will head back to Triple-A with a 3.82 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over 35.1 big-league innings. He'll likely be the first name called if another injury takes place to one of the Pirates' regular starters.

