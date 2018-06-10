Pirates' Nick Kingham: Optioned to Indianapolis
Kingham was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Kingham will be shipped back to the minors to open up a rotation spot for Ivan Nova's (finger) activation from the disabled list Sunday. Kingham will head back to Triple-A with a 3.82 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over 35.1 big-league innings. He'll likely be the first name called if another injury takes place to one of the Pirates' regular starters.
