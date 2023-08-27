Bido (2-5) allowed eight runs on five hits and five walks while striking out one over 2.1 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Cubs.

Bido had his worst outing of the year Saturday, allowing the Cubs to generate rallies in the third and fifth innings. The five walks and eight runs were both season highs, though he was able to keep the ball in the yard. The right-hander is now at a 6.36 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 44:20 K:BB through 46.2 innings over 14 appearances (eight starts) this season. Bido is tentatively lined up for a more favorable road outing in St. Louis his next time out, though it's unclear how long the Pirates will tolerate his poor performance.