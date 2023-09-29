Bido is set to start Friday's game against the Marlins at PNC Park, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Bido will be making his ninth start of the season for Pittsburgh, but he may not be asked to work as deep into Friday's outing as he has for most of those other eight starts. Before being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis last Sunday, Bido hadn't recorded more than four outs in any of his seven appearances for the affiliate in September. The Pirates don't have an obvious candidate to work in bulk relief behind Bido and may treat Friday's contest as more of a bullpen day.