Bido is expected to serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Colin Selby in Saturday's game against the Cubs, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Selby hasn't covered more than two innings in any of his appearances in the majors or minors this season, so he's unlikely to work more than once through the Cubs' batting order before bowing out of the contest. Bido, who hasn't pitched since last Sunday, should be well rested and ready to cover multiple frames out of the bullpen once Selby exits. Over seven outings since the All-Star break spanning 20 innings, Bido has gone 1-3 with a 5.85 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB.