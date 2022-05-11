The Pirates transferred Perez (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Other than characterizing the hamstring injury Perez sustained Saturday as significant or severe, the Pirates brass has yet to provide any sort of timeline for the catcher's return to the lineup. Perez's move to the 60-day IL at least ensures that he'll be on the shelf until early July, and it wouldn't be surprise if the Pirates went ahead and held him out through the All-Star break. Michael Perez and Andrew Knapp are expected to share work behind the dish while the Pirates' No. 1 backstop is sidelined.