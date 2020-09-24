Williams (2-8) allowed just one run on three hits (one home run) and three walks while striking out four across 5.2 innings Wednesday as he earned the win in his final start of 2020.

Williams came into Wednesday's start having given up the most earned runs in the league (37), the most home runs (14) and had lost more games (8) than any other pitcher in baseball. It originally looked like it would be another poor outing for the 28-year-old after giving up a first-inning solo home run to Anthony Rizzo but he settled in afterwards and was able to hold the Cubs' hitters in check for the rest of his outing. 2020 was a season to forget for Williams who finishes with a 6.18 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 49:21 K:BB across 55.1 innings pitched.