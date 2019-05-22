Sampson (2-3) allowed one run on four hits while striking out five over 5.1 innings in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

Sampson has recorded victories in two straight outings, both coming after an opener started the game. Seeing the top of the order only twice appears to suit Sampson. As a starter, his ERA is 7.66 while in relief it's 1.48. He's next scheduled to take on these same Mariners Tuesday in Seattle.