Cashner (11-11) picked up the win Saturday against the Athletics, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks across six innings of work. He struck out two.

Like his last start, the right-hander was plagued with bad defense behind him, but he managed to work his way out of trouble for the most part despite tossing just over half his pitches for strikes. Cashner will finish the 2017 campaign with a solid 3.40 ERA, although fantasy owners should be ready for some regression in 2018 given his 4.65 FIP. His fantasy value heading into next season will also vary depending on where he lands in free agency.