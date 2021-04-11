De Gues struck out one over a scoreless inning in Saturday's 7-4 loss to San Diego.
De Gues has worked three scoreless outings after getting knocked around in his MLB debut Opening Day when he ceded three runs on one hit, two walks and two hit batsmen. Since then, it's been goose eggs over 4.2 innings for the right-hander. While all of de Gues' appearances have come in the final third of games, none of them have been high leverage. That was to be expected given the 23-year-old was a Rule 5 draft pick during the offseason and not counted on for important relief work.