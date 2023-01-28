Burke and the Rangers discussed a return to the rotation earlier in the offseason, and he's now being considered for the closer spot as well, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While the Rangers seemingly aren't certain how they'll use Burke next season, it's clear they like him quite a bit. It's easy to see why, as he recorded a 1.97 ERA last season in 82.1 innings of relief, backing that number up with a 27.4 percent strikeout rate and 7.3 percent walk rate. He was a starter in the minors and regularly threw multiple innings last season, so it could make sense for the Rangers to stretch him out and have him ready as the top fill-in should any of their starters' long injury histories get even longer. Given his success in relief, however, it could make sense for the Rangers to keep him in the bullpen, where he'll compete with Jose Leclerc, Jonathan Hernandez and potentially others for saves.