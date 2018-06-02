Rangers' Carlos Tocci: Returns from disabled list
The Rangers reinstated Tocci (hip) from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, John Blake of the Texas Rangers reports.
Tocci's rehab assignment spanned 15 games between Triple-A Round Rock and Double-A Frisco, and went 13-for-50 with 10 strikeouts. The 22-year-old landed on the disabled list April 22 with a bruised left hip, after posting a .080/.148/.080 slash line in 28 plate appearances with the Rangers.
