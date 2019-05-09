Martin struck out one over a perfect inning to record his first save in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Pirates.

The Rangers rallied with seven runs over the final two innings to present a save opportunity, the team's first since Jose Leclerc was removed as the closer, and Martin was flawless. He hasn't allowed a run in five straight outings while striking out nine and walking two over six innings. He and Shawn Kelley will share the closing duties until Leclerc re-establishes himself while pitching in non-save situations.