Seager (groin) will start at shortstop and bat second in Saturday's spring training game against the Royals.

Seager underwent sports hernia surgery in late January, and the shortstop has spent spring training ramping up his activity. He has participated in live batting practice since March 18 and appears healthy enough to make his 2024 Cactus League debut. Seager slashed .327/.390/.623 with 33 home runs and 96 RBI over 536 plate appearances in 2023.